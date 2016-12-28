Carrie Fisher's books claim bestseller spots hours after her death

Books by Carrie Fisher have shot to the top of the bestseller list hours after her death on Tuesday.

The Princess Diarist, a collection of the memoirs she kept as a young actress working on Star Wars, overtook Zero Sugar Diet on the Amazon list on Wednesday.

Her rib-tickling autobiography Wishful Drinking and her 1987 novel Postcards From The Edge also rose into the top 10, as well as her gritty expose of Hollywood life, Shockaholic, published only five years ago.

Carrie performed Wishful Drinking as a one-woman show (Joan Marcus/AP/PA) Not just a writer of books, she also adapted Postcards From The Edge into a screenplay, which came to screens in 1990 starring Meryl Streep, Shirley MacLaine and Dennis Quaid.

Carrie, who died days after suffering a medical episode while on board a flight, wrote a total of five novels, as well as the three non-fiction titles.

Barely a day after the announcement of her death, the star’s writings about her life in the spotlight have soared in popularity, claiming half of Amazon’s “movers and shakers” list, measuring titles that show the biggest surge in sales over the last 24 hours.

As well as Carrie’s own books, the list includes Courtney Carbone’s I Am A Princess, about Carrie’s Princess Leia character, coming in at number 11.