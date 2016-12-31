Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to be buried together in joint funeral

Mother-daughter stars Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will be laid to rest together in a joint funeral, Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher has announced.

He said the actors will be buried side by side at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, where they will share their final resting place with stars such as Lucille Ball, Dick Van Patten, Liberace, Florence Henderson, David Carradine and Bette Davis.

No date has yet been set for the private funeral, and Fisher has not ruled out an additional public memorial event.

Carrie brought her own twist to the red carpet (Ian West/PA) Still best known fore her recurring role as Princess Leia in the much-loved films, Carrie died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack on flight from London to Los Angeles.

Debbie, 84, who shot to fame after starring in Singin’ In The Rain as a teenager died the following day after suffering a stroke.

At the time, her son said: “She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie’, and then she was gone.”

On Friday he added: “My mother and my sister are together right now.”