Caroline Flack and Kym Marsh among stars at ITV Gala

Thursday, November 09, 2017

Caroline Flack, Sam Faiers and Kym Marsh were among the stars fending off the chill as they walked the red carpet at the ITV Gala.

The annual event welcomes ITV stars to a night of entertainment as the broadcaster celebrates the success of the past year while looking forward to its 2018 programming line-up.

Love Island presenter Flack appeared to ignore the cold November evening in a black mini-dress with an asymmetric neckline.

Sam Faiers attending the ITV Gala held at the London Palladium (Ian West/PA)
She was one of the first to arrive at the London Palladium on Thursday evening and was seen on the red carpet along with her Love Island co-star Iain Stirling, who narrated the hit ITV2 summer reality series.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Faiers showed off her baby bump in a draped dress.

Marsh was joined by her Coronation Street co-star Debbie Rush while several Emmerdale favourites, including Adam Thomas and Michelle Hardwick, were out in force to represent the soap.

(L-R) Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas, Mark Charnock, Amy Walsh, Michelle Hardwick and Anthony Quinlan attending the ITV Gala held at the London Palladium (Ian West/PA)
Other celebrity guests at the ceremony included Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow, Jess Shears and Dom Lever, Britain’s Got Talent champion Tokio Myers, TV chef Rosemary Shrager and dancer Wayne Sleep.

The glamorous event is hosted by The Voice presenter Emma Willis.


