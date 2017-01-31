Carl Palmer 'shocked' by Asia bandmate John Wetton's death after cancer battle

Progressive rock star John Wetton would like to be remembered as a great songwriter and lyricist, his Asia bandmate Carl Palmer has said.

Wetton died on Tuesday at the age of 67 after a battle with colon cancer, which Carl said “took 20 months to eat him away”, although Wetton remained positive throughout.

Carl told the Press Association: “John, through life, was a journeyman. He played in lots of groups, probably more than most of us, he’d tend to hop around a lot more.”

John Wetton (Handout/PA) He said Wetton – who played with King Crimson, Uriah Heep and Roxy Music as well as being a soloist – was somebody who “wrote great songs”.

Carl said: “He wasn’t really into the playing side that much. But as far as writing songs, and being a great lyricist, that’s what he was all about.”

Wetton co-wrote and performed on Asia’s debut hit in 1982, Heat Of The Moment, as well other tracks including Only Time Will Tell.

Carl said Wetton’s death was “quite a shock”, although he was aware his health had been “pretty bad” in recent weeks.

With the passing of my good friend and musical collaborator, John Wetton, the world loses yet another musical giant. [...] pic.twitter.com/YYyz4SXufV — Carl Palmer (@ELP_carl) January 31, 2017

Wetton recently pulled out of the supergroup’s forthcoming US tour supporting rock group Journey to have chemotherapy, and he also stood down from a few other touring commitments before that.

Carl said: “We weren’t being told exactly what was going on. John wanted to keep a positive face – he wanted to try to get better, which is understandable.

“We never thought he would go this quick, it just seemed to speed up towards the end. To tell you the truth, he was a bag of bones.”

Carl, 66, was hoping to visit Wetton over the weekend at the hospice where he was admitted on Friday following a fall at home, but was unable to after being told Wetton was too weak.

John Wetton (Handout/PA) He said Geoff Downes, his Asia bandmate, did visit Wetton in his final days but he “wishes he hadn’t because John looked so ill”.

“Apparently John was speaking very quietly and quite a lot of gibberish, it was obviously the drugs. I saw it happen with my brother as well when he was in hospital,” he said.

Carl’s Emerson, Lake & Palmer co-stars Keith Emerson and Greg Lake died in March and December respectively last year.

He said: “I’m hoping to put a tribute show together. I just started talking about it, of doing a tribute to Keith Emerson and Greg Lake at the end of the year in November, because that’s when their birthdays were.

Dear All, I am sorry to be the bearer of the very sad news that my dearest friend, bandmate and co-writer, John Wetton has passed away. — Geoffrey Downes (@asiageoff) January 31, 2017

“But because of what’s happened now, I will make it a three-way tribute now. There’s a lot going on at the moment, to be honest.”

Carl will still tour this year with Asia, with a line-up including Geoff and Sam Coulson, as well as Yes rocker Billy Sherwood, who was revealed earlier this month to be standing in for Wetton.

He said: “This year will be entertaining and it will be nice to celebrate the music of Asia even though John’s not there.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s more of a celebration year for me than being a sad, sad year, having lost Keith, Greg and now John, which are three major moments in my career.”

The news of Wetton’s death was revealed by Geoff, who wrote online: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart, that I have to report we have lost my dearest friend, brother, bandmate and long-term musical collaborator, John Wetton, who has passed away after a long and tenacious battle with cancer.”

Wetton is survived by his wife Lisa and son Dylan.