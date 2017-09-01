Cara Delevinge joins Orlando Bloom in Carnival Row cast

Cara Delevingne has been unveiled as the latest star to join the cast of upcoming fantasy noir series, Carnival Row.

The model and actress will star alongside Orlando Bloom as Vignette Stonemoss, a faerish refugee who must face both human prejudice and her own traumatic secrets when she flees her war-torn homeland.

Delevingne joins Rihanna, Dane DeHaan and Luc Besson at the European premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in London (Ian West/PA)

Due for release in 2019, Carnival Row adds to the model’s rapidly expanding list of acting credits, which already includes movie roles in Suicide Squad (2016), Pan (2015), Anna Karenina (2012) and a leading part as Sergeant Laureline in this summer’s Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets.

The eight-part Amazon Prime original show is set in a neo-Victorian city and will see a whole world of mythical creatures attempt to migrate from the horrors of their past.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor will play police inspector Rycroft Philostrate, tasked with investigating the murder of a showgirl.

Carnival Row is written and executive produced by Star Trek and Castle showrunner Rene Echevarria, based on Travis Beacham’s feature script, A Killing On Carnival Row.