Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Cara Delevinge joins Orlando Bloom in Carnival Row cast

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 09:59 am

Cara Delevingne has been unveiled as the latest star to join the cast of upcoming fantasy noir series, Carnival Row.

The model and actress will star alongside Orlando Bloom as Vignette Stonemoss, a faerish refugee who must face both human prejudice and her own traumatic secrets when she flees her war-torn homeland.

Valerian European Premiere – London

Delevingne joins Rihanna, Dane DeHaan and Luc Besson at the European premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in London (Ian West/PA)

Due for release in 2019, Carnival Row adds to the model’s rapidly expanding list of acting credits, which already includes movie roles in Suicide Squad (2016), Pan (2015), Anna Karenina (2012) and a leading part as Sergeant Laureline in this summer’s Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets.

The eight-part Amazon Prime original show is set in a neo-Victorian city and will see a whole world of mythical creatures attempt to migrate from the horrors of their past.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor will play police inspector Rycroft Philostrate, tasked with investigating the murder of a showgirl.

Carnival Row is written and executive produced by Star Trek and Castle showrunner Rene Echevarria, based on Travis Beacham’s feature script, A Killing On Carnival Row.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Entertainment, UK, TV, Showbiz, Delevingne, UK, Amazon Prime, Cara Delevingne, Carnival Row, Orlando Bloom, story, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Liam Payne: Getting a birthday card from Bear was the best thing ever

Miss Cork Cailin Aine Ni Toibin crowned Miss Universe Ireland 2017

Bear Grylls defends channel’s decision to broadcast swearing in Celebrity Island

Electric Picnic kicks off today - tens of thousands due in Stradbally


Lifestyle

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

Ask Audrey: My millionaire friend has an office in Cork and he says nobody stops at pedestrian crossings

10 acts you MUST see at Electric Picnic

Perfume Genius has a serious whiff of talent

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 