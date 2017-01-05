Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

'Cancer slayer' Shannen Doherty shares dancing video

Thursday, January 05, 2017

Actress Shannen Doherty has impressed fans by working up an energetic dance routine despite undergoing exhausting cancer treatment.

The former star of Beverly Hills, 90210, is fighting breast cancer.

She posted a video on Instagram of herself dancing and called herself the “cancer slayer”.

Shannen Doherty in 2003 (Andrea Carugati/PA)
“Radiation is tiring. It builds up within you and sometimes one just struggles to keep their eyes open. You can see how tired I am here but I’m still moving!!,” she wrote.

“Any movement is so good during treatment, not just for the body, but for your mind as well. #cancerslayer @jammalibu @themamarosa”

Fans responded to the video, calling it “amazing” and “inspiring”.

Shannen, 45, who also starred in fantasy drama series Charmed and was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015, has previously said that “cancer has changed my life for the better.

“It’s made me a better human being. It stripped away all of the walls and the barriers. It exposes any lie in your life whatsoever. It exposes who’s not really truly there for you and who really is there for you,” she told the Press Association.

