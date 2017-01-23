Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Call The Midwife viewers shocked over show's pre-watershed violence and swearing

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 09:06 am

Call The Midwife returned to television screens on Sunday to the delight of viewers.

However some fans were shocked by violence and swearing shown before the watershed.

It involved abusive husband Lester who put his cigarette out on his wife and swore at his son.

Fans took to social media to hit out at the scenes being broadcast before 9pm.

A couple of parents made sure their children were in bed before watching the hit drama.

However, the BBC One show’s return certainly wowed a lot of viewers, too.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, BBC, Call The Midwife,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Boy George praises Melania Trump for inauguration day - but not Donald

New Saatchi exhibition to explore the power of the selfie

Stars set to hit the red carpet at tonight's Critics' Circle Awards in London

Speidi make sure their CBB housemates feel really bad about the nominations twist


Lifestyle

Are these movies even better than their books?

You have to hand it to great apes

Appliance of science: What's inside our brains?

Smartphones have ushered in a golden age of personal eccentricity

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 