Call The Midwife viewers shocked over show's pre-watershed violence and swearing

Call The Midwife returned to television screens on Sunday to the delight of viewers.

However some fans were shocked by violence and swearing shown before the watershed.

It involved abusive husband Lester who put his cigarette out on his wife and swore at his son.

Fans took to social media to hit out at the scenes being broadcast before 9pm.

Crikey this is hard hitting before the watershed #callthemidwife — (((Shane))) (@shanedgj) January 22, 2017

Look, we know domestic violence ain't pretty but isn't there still something called a watershed at 9pm #callthemidwife — Valerie (@lally55p) January 22, 2017

For those who think #callthemidwife is Heartbeat. Domestic violence at 8pm. — Martin P (@MPComplainer) January 22, 2017

A couple of parents made sure their children were in bed before watching the hit drama.

Kids in bed now Finally time to chill out with a latte some cheesecake and #callthemidwife 👌🏻#perfect #sunday — lucy ;) (@mrsp0104) January 22, 2017

Bloody hell #callthemidwife is a bit full for on pre-watershed...I'm ushering 11yo off to bed. 😧 — Jessica R (@MadJess) January 22, 2017

However, the BBC One show’s return certainly wowed a lot of viewers, too.

Now that was an utterly brilliant opening to Series 6. This is such a special show. #callthemidwife — Toby (@Tobiiiaaas) January 22, 2017

#CallTheMidwife brought the pain and the tears and the joy with this season opener. A gift on a rainy Sunday night, especially this week. pic.twitter.com/UJy4HhXAzW — Jace Lacob (@televisionary) January 23, 2017