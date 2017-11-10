Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Caitlyn Jenner talks life, family and her transition on the Late Late Show couch

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 11:54 pm

Caitlyn Jenner appeared on the Late Late Show this evening.

The retired Olympian joined Ryan Tubridy on the RTÉ couch to talk about her life, transitioning from Bruce to Caitlyn and how her family dealt with the transformation.

Caitlyn opened the interview talking about her Irish roots.

"What most people here in Ireland don't know about me, is my mother's maiden name is Esther Maguire - I have Irish ancestry,

"The Jenner name is actually English, so between England and Ireland I have my roots."

The Olympic Gold Medalist then spoke about how she turned to sport and how she was driven to succeed by her struggles with coming to terms with her true self.

"When I was growing up in the 50s and 60s, there wasn't even a word about gender identity you just knew nothing about it, and so I had no idea why, in my soul, I felt very different than most people.

"And then, I found sports in the 5th grade,"

She then described how Kim Kardashian and Kendal Jenner both had an idea of what was happening.

"She (Kim) walked in the house, and nobody was in the house, and I was dressed and this and that. It kind of freaked her out a little bit, she didn't quite know how to handle it, so I called her later, and never talked about it again."

Caitlyn praised her son Brandon as the 'peacemaker'.

"He goes 'Dad, you know what, I've always been proud to be your son...but, I've never been so proud as I am tonight.'"


More in this Section

FX Networks and FX Productions cut ties with Louis CK following sexual claims

Louis CK admits sexual misconduct allegations ‘are true’

Eminem to perform at MTV awards in London

Comedian Louis C.K. confirms sexual misconduct claims are true


Lifestyle

Autumn provides a treasure for you soil

The Gwyneth Paltrow touch: Lifestyle shop takes interior design to new level of affluence

Why we can’t get enough of Scandinavian style

Five of the biggest names in Irish fashion share their AW17 mood boards

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »