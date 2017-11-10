Caitlyn Jenner talks life, family and her transition on the Late Late Show couch

Caitlyn Jenner appeared on the Late Late Show this evening.

The retired Olympian joined Ryan Tubridy on the RTÉ couch to talk about her life, transitioning from Bruce to Caitlyn and how her family dealt with the transformation.

Caitlyn opened the interview talking about her Irish roots.

.@Caitlyn_Jenner is one of our own - her mother was a Maguire! #latelate pic.twitter.com/x2Rw7j4l3p — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 10, 2017

"What most people here in Ireland don't know about me, is my mother's maiden name is Esther Maguire - I have Irish ancestry,

"The Jenner name is actually English, so between England and Ireland I have my roots."

The Olympic Gold Medalist then spoke about how she turned to sport and how she was driven to succeed by her struggles with coming to terms with her true self.

"When I was growing up in the 50s and 60s, there wasn't even a word about gender identity you just knew nothing about it, and so I had no idea why, in my soul, I felt very different than most people.

"And then, I found sports in the 5th grade,"

.@Caitlyn_Jenner on how she was driven to succeed at the highest level in sport by her struggles to realise her true self #latelate pic.twitter.com/R7vTFR68bJ — RTE One (@RTEOne) November 10, 2017

She then described how Kim Kardashian and Kendal Jenner both had an idea of what was happening.

"She (Kim) walked in the house, and nobody was in the house, and I was dressed and this and that. It kind of freaked her out a little bit, she didn't quite know how to handle it, so I called her later, and never talked about it again."

Caitlyn praised her son Brandon as the 'peacemaker'.

"He goes 'Dad, you know what, I've always been proud to be your son...but, I've never been so proud as I am tonight.'"