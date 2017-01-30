Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Bruce Springsteen voices support for immigrants amid Trump's ban

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 05:54 pm

Donald Trump's executive order has caught the attention of The Boss.

Bruce Springsteen didn't shy away from commenting on the situation at his concert in Adelaide, Australia.

He said: "Tonight we want to add our voices to the thousands of Americans who are protesting at airports around the country the Muslim Ban and the detention of foreign nationals and refugees. America is a nation of immigrants and we find this anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American."

He then began to play the song American Land as the crowd cheered on.

American Land is Springsteen's version of the Pogues song Sally MacLennane, which celebrates the American-immigrant experience.

Springsteen's version features the lyrics:

"I docked at Ellis Island in the city of light and spire

I wandered to the valley of red-hot steel and fire

We made the steel that built the cities with the sweat of our two hands

We made our home in the American land."

