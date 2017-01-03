Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Bruce Springsteen questions Trump's competence for office

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 02:46 pm

Bruce Springsteen is questioning whether President-elect Donald Trump is ready to take office.

During an interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast released on Monday, Bruce – otherwise known as The Boss – said he questions whether Trump “is simply competent enough to do this particular job”.

Bruce is a high-profile Democrat and appeared with Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail.

Donald Trump (Paco Anselmi PA Wire/PA Images)
He said he understands how Trump got elected, that he thinks the Republican played working class fears over a changing economy, increasing diversity and the Islamic State group.

He told Marc that he has “felt disgust” over elections before, “but never, never the kind of fear that you feel now”.

The Born In The USA hitmaker added that he plans to do his best to play a “very, very small part” in trying to ensure America maintains its ideals.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz World, Bruce Springsteen, Donald Trump,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

One mother reveals how George Michael gave her the world's best gift

Ryan Gosling: Debbie Reynolds inspired La La Land cast

Rebecca Ferguson to sing at Trump inauguration - if she can perform protest song

George Lucas museum cliffhanger: LA or San Francisco?


Lifestyle

Savouring success: Producers who found a winning recipe

Amy Huberman wants more schools to take part in student theatre awards

MAKING CENTS: Lose the pounds without losing the euro too

Liam Neeson is not turning his back on action roles

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 