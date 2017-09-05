Bruce Forsyth buried in private funeral service

The funeral of Bruce Forsyth was held on Monday, his manager has said.

Sir Bruce was buried on September 4 in a private ceremony.

Sir Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly arriving for a Strictly Come Dancing event (PA)

A statement from Ian Wilson, released on behalf of Lady Forsyth and the family, said: “The funeral of Bruce Forsyth CBE took place yesterday, Monday 4th September.

“It was the express wish of Lady Forsyth and family that this be a private event and they would like to thank the media for respecting this request. There will be no further details or comment.

“A more public celebration of Sir Bruce’s life will be announced in the coming weeks.”

The TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing host died aged 89 on August 18.

The BBC recently confirmed they would pay tribute to Bruce in the launch episode of the show this weekend.

Sir Bruce was at the helm of the BBC dance contest alongside Tess Daly for 10 years, from its launch in 2004 until 2014.

Executive producer Louise Rainbow previously said the Strictly pros will put on “a heart-felt performance” as part of the launch show’s celebration of the late star.

We'll pay tribute to Sir Bruce, in the best possible way. Through his love for dancing. pic.twitter.com/MvCrKmJm0M — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 24, 2017

In a statement posted on Twitter, Rainbow said: “The thoughts of everyone here are still very much with Sir Bruce’s family.

“Of course, we will be paying tribute to Sir Bruce at our launch show and this will include a heart-felt performance from our Strictly professional dancers.

“We all want to celebrate him and all that he loved about the show. Bruce was, and will always be, a huge part of Strictly Come Dancing.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns for the launch show on BBC 1 at 7pm on September 9.