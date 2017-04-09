Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Brooklyn Beckham makes it snappy with second tattoo

Sunday, April 09, 2017 - 08:04 pm

Brooklyn Beckham has had a second tattoo days after showing off his first inking.

The 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham has had a camera etched onto his left arm, apparently a nod to his interest in photography.

Great second tattoo by @_dr_woo_

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Last week the teenager had the image of a Native American tattooed on to his right forearm.

Brooklyn showed off his new ink in a black-and-white photograph on Instagram.

“Great second tattoo by @_dr_woo_” he told his 9.6 million followers on the social networking site.

Mid shot

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

He then shared an image of himself holding a similar camera up to his face, ready to take a shot.

Brooklyn had the tattoo of the Native American done by his father’s friend, Mark Mahoney, at the Shamrock Social Club in Los Angeles.

It is similar to one former footballer David has on his left arm.

And we are done x

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Brooklyn wrote on Instagram: “Thank you so much Mark x just like dads.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Entertainment, UK, Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Teen gets turned down for prom so Kylie Jenner goes with him instead

Archers stabbing aired after Easter so as not to offend 'churchgoing public'

Tributes to Chuck Berry as mourners remember rock 'n' roll pioneer

Sherlock may return for new series but 'it could be a long while'


Lifestyle

Talos becomes the architect of his own success

Blending an eye for fashion with a business sense

Is going to extremes the path to success?

Local but lewd language lurking among the leaves

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 