Brooklyn Beckham makes it snappy with second tattoo

Brooklyn Beckham has had a second tattoo days after showing off his first inking.

The 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham has had a camera etched onto his left arm, apparently a nod to his interest in photography.

Great second tattoo by @_dr_woo_ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 9, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Last week the teenager had the image of a Native American tattooed on to his right forearm.

Brooklyn showed off his new ink in a black-and-white photograph on Instagram.

“Great second tattoo by @_dr_woo_” he told his 9.6 million followers on the social networking site.

Mid shot A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 9, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

He then shared an image of himself holding a similar camera up to his face, ready to take a shot.

Brooklyn had the tattoo of the Native American done by his father’s friend, Mark Mahoney, at the Shamrock Social Club in Los Angeles.

It is similar to one former footballer David has on his left arm.

And we are done x A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 2, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Brooklyn wrote on Instagram: “Thank you so much Mark x just like dads.”