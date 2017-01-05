Broadway to honour Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher

Broadway theatres plan to dim their marquee lights on Friday night in memory of actress Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher.

The Broadway League says the lights will be dimmed for one minute at 7.45pm.

The mother and daughter died within a day of each other (Chris Pizzello/AP) Mother and daughter Debbie and Carrie both made their Broadway debuts in 1973 in the musical comedy revival of Irene, which earned Debbie a Tony Award nomination. She also appeared on Broadway in show Woman of the Year and the musical revue Debbie.

Carrie’s Broadway credits include her one-woman show Wishful Drinking, Agnes of God and Censored Scenes From King Kong.

Debbie died on December 28 at the age of 84, a day after her 60-year-old daughter passed away.