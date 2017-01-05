Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Broadway to honour Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 07:13 pm

Broadway theatres plan to dim their marquee lights on Friday night in memory of actress Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher.

The Broadway League says the lights will be dimmed for one minute at 7.45pm.

The mother and daughter died within a day of each other (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Mother and daughter Debbie and Carrie both made their Broadway debuts in 1973 in the musical comedy revival of Irene, which earned Debbie a Tony Award nomination. She also appeared on Broadway in show Woman of the Year and the musical revue Debbie.

Carrie’s Broadway credits include her one-woman show Wishful Drinking, Agnes of God and Censored Scenes From King Kong.

Debbie died on December 28 at the age of 84, a day after her 60-year-old daughter passed away.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz World, Broadway, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Tina Moore is more than a little impressed by Michelle Keegan's Essex accent

Shane Richie Jnr: I'm supporting my mum by changing my name

Sally Phillips doing Gangnam Style and everything else you need to know about the return of Lip Sync Battle UK

Kevin Kennedy and Davina McCall share how they buried their heads in the sand over addiction


Lifestyle

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

This man learned to bounce away the bulge at a Dublin fitness class

La La Land is dancing to Oscar success

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 