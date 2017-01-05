Brits head to the Golden Globes

UK stars Felicity Jones, Hugh Grant, Sting and Naomi Campbell have joined the roll call of A-listers signed up to present at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

Other celebrities announced in the second list of famous faces who will take on envelope-opening duties at the ceremony include actors Pierce Brosnan, Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Jessica Chastain, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kristen Bell, Annette Bening, Gal Gadot, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone, Vince Vaughn, Carl Weathers, Kristen Wiig and musicians John Legend and Carrie Underwood.

Sting will appear at the ceremony (Lionel Cironneau/AP) The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the latest presenters who will appear at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, which honours those involved in the best film and television of the last year.

Eddie Redmayne is one of the presenters (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Previously announced names who will hand over trophies to winners included Eddie Redmayne, Sienna Miller, Goldie Hawn and Sylvester Stallone.

This year’s ceremony takes place on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills and will be presented by Jimmy Fallon.