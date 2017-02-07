Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Britney Spears's niece 'awake and talking' after accident

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 10:48 pm

The daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears is “awake and talking”, after an accident involving an all-terrain vehicle, according to reports.

Maddie, who is Britney Spears’s niece, was taken to hospital on Sunday after the vehicle she was in drove into a pond on a property in Louisiana.

A statement from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office to People Magazine said the eight-year-old “regained consciousness” mid-day Tuesday.

They added: “She is aware of her surroundings and recognises those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident.”

“Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

Earlier, Britney had posted a picture of her niece on Twitter with a message to fans.

