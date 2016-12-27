Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Britney Spears death hoax sparks hilarious response on Twitter

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 04:41 pm

Fans of Britney Spears have been making some rather funny videos and memes after the singer was the victim of an internet death hoax.

Fans of the Toxic singer started to worry after hackers hijacked the Twitter account of Sony Music Global and said Britters had died in an accident.

But the panic did not last long as Britney’s manager moved fast to assure her followers she was “fine and well”, and then Sony said sorry.

They said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “Sony Music Entertainment’s Twitter account was compromised. This has been rectified.

“Sony Music apologises to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion.”

Once the furore had died down, the hoax sparked a fair few funny tweets.

We’re glad you are okay Britney!

