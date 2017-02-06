Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Britney breaks silence over niece's accident

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 11:20 pm

Britney Spears has asked fans for their “wishes and prayers” after her eight-year-old niece was injured in an ATV accident.

Maddie, the daughter of Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn, was taken to hospital on Sunday after the vehicle she was in drove into a pond on a property in Louisiana.

A statement from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said she is in “a stable but critical condition”.

Britney posted a picture of her niece on Twitter with a message to fans.

The police statement, which does not name Maddie, said she was driving a Polaris off-road vehicle and, as she tried to avoid running over a drainage ditch, “overcorrected causing the ATV to enter the pond”.

Family members dove in but were unable to get her out of the vehicle. She was then freed by ambulance services and taken to hospital.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz World, Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

CBB's Kim Woodburn clashes with 'phoney' Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Chas & Dave star reveals he has cancer

David Hockney exhibition 'will change way people view the artist'

Maggie Smith and Ridley Scott among stars attending BFI television festival


Lifestyle

Eight ways to spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine’s Day

Five fun ways to celebrate your love for Valentine’s Day

Mumford & Sons on the road again

Early start was half the work for grown-up star Hugh O’Conor

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 