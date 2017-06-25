Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Britain's Got Talent Susan Boyle attacked by gang of teens

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 11:40 am

It has been reported that Britain's Got Talent Susan Boyle was verbally abused and taunted by a gang of teenage youths in her Scottish hometown.

According to the Irish Mirror, the singer was surrounded by 15 teenagers at a bus stop and verablly abused.

They then proceeded to throw a lit piece of paper at her before pelting the bus she boarded with stones.

“We were inside the bus and they were throwing stones, screaming and shouting things,” a witness to some of the attacks said.

“Another time 10-15 of them were surrounding and throwing stuff.They lit a piece of paper and threw it at her face”

Boyle, who has Asperger syndrome, was also subject to verbal abuse at the local shopping center, The Mill Centre.

Susan Boyle finished second second on the famous talent show in 2009 and lives in the three-bedroom former council house which she grew up in.

