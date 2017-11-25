Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Britain's Got Talent auditions in Waterford today

Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 08:11 am

The final Britain's Got Talent auditions in Ireland are taking place in Waterford today.

Producers have already checked out acts in Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Cork and Kilkenny.

This afternoon they will be at WIT Arena looking for participants in the 2018 series.

Kate Startup is one of the show's talent scouts and says anyone can apply.

"We've got no age limit, we'd love to be surprised," she said.

"So if you're a performer of any age, of any talent, all you need to do is pop down and see us in the WIT Arena, and we'll be there between 12 and 4. Come on down, we'd love to meet you."


