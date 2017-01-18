Britain's Got Fashion! Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden have BGT style-off

They’re perhaps among the country’s best-dressed, and Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon did not disappoint as they stepped out on the red carpet in Blackpool for a Britain’s Got Talent photocall.

The TV twosome looked sensational in two very different ensembles, although both appear to have forgotten that it’s the middle of a very chilly January.

Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon (Peter Byrne PA Wire/PA Images) Alesha, 38, went for a brightly-coloured three-piece ensemble: a thigh-skimming mini, a crop top and blazer all in black with matching multicoloured stripes.

The leggy former Mis-Teeq star made the most of her awesome pins by adding a pair of peep-toe black ankle boots and she finished her look with her hair styled fiercely in a sharp bob and oversized earrings.

Alesha Dixon (Peter Byrne PA Wire/PA Images) Amanda, 45, opted for a pure white jumpsuit – the definition of ‘figure-hugging’.

She revealed almost every inch of her frame in the long-sleeved, flared number, complete with a natty bow on the collar.

The blonde actress and TV star dazzled as she walked the red carpet with her colleague as they prepared for BGT auditions in the city.

Amanda Holden (Peter Byrne PA Wire/PA Images) Of course, they weren’t alone at the event – Amanda and Alesha were joined by their BGT co-stars Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Ant and Dec and Stephen Mulhern.

Judges Simon and David, however, did their best to steal the limelight from the ladies as they arrived at the event in a cart pulled by a donkey.

Simon Cowell (Peter Byrne PA Wire/PA Images) David Walliams (Peter Byrne PA Wire/PA Images) When in Blackpool, eh?

The new series of BGT kicks off later this year on ITV.