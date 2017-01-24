Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Brit film fans are so excited for Naomie, Dev and Andrew at the Oscars

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 03:53 pm

It’s looking like a strong year for Brit nominees at the Oscars and today’s announcement has got people feeling all patriotic about our home-grown talent.

What with Dev Patel and Naomie Harris up for their first ever Academy Awards for best supporting actor and actress, and Andrew Garfield making the shortlist for best actor, it’s been something of a successful start to the week.

Dev is up for an award (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Of course, while actors may get most of the glory, they’re not the only ones in the running for a trophy.

Dev certainly has some strong support in his corner.

It was a pretty popular opinion that his Lion role was arguably the lead, though.

But if he’d been up against Andrew in that category, we’d be in a massive dilemma over who we’d want to win.

Andrew Garfield could be best actor (Ian West/PA)
Andrew’s come a long way since Spidey.

He’s famously good mates with his ex Emma Stone, up for best actress for La La Land, and the possibility of the pair of them winning is making it an even more exciting Oscars year for some.

Naomie Harris got her first nomination (Ian West PA Wire/PA Images)
Huge congratulations to Naomie for getting the nod for best supporting actress in Moonlight, with this fan offering a pretty backhanded compliment.

People are so happy for Naomie.

Let’s hope they follow it up with plenty of wins.

