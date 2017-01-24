Brit film fans are so excited for Naomie, Dev and Andrew at the Oscars

It’s looking like a strong year for Brit nominees at the Oscars and today’s announcement has got people feeling all patriotic about our home-grown talent.

What with Dev Patel and Naomie Harris up for their first ever Academy Awards for best supporting actor and actress, and Andrew Garfield making the shortlist for best actor, it’s been something of a successful start to the week.

Dev is up for an award (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) Of course, while actors may get most of the glory, they’re not the only ones in the running for a trophy.

Naomie Harris, Dev Patel, Andrew Garfield, and countless creative noms. The Brits are coming! @NaomieHarris @TheAcademy #OscarNoms 🎬📽🎞🇬🇧 — Cameron Tucker (@HongKongHobbit) January 24, 2017

Dev certainly has some strong support in his corner.

IF DEV PATEL DOESNT WIN THE OSCAR IM GONNA FIGHT EVERYONE — I DEFY (@inkyubus13) January 24, 2017

It was a pretty popular opinion that his Lion role was arguably the lead, though.

Yeah, Dev Patel's nomination should be for lead, but it's still deserved. I can't wait to see what his career looks like in 30 years. — Gary Devenport (@Garebear__11) January 24, 2017

But if he’d been up against Andrew in that category, we’d be in a massive dilemma over who we’d want to win.

Andrew Garfield could be best actor (Ian West/PA) Andrew’s come a long way since Spidey.

Good for Andrew Garfield though, gone from dropped as Spider-Man to Oscar nominated — Micycle 🦊 (@trashboyman) January 24, 2017

I also feel very "that's my boy" with Andrew Garfield being up for leading actor. I loved him as Spidey. Can't wait to go see Hacksaw Ridge. — Cory (@iwritethings23) January 24, 2017

He’s famously good mates with his ex Emma Stone, up for best actress for La La Land, and the possibility of the pair of them winning is making it an even more exciting Oscars year for some.

@MaryahRahmat also, idk why but seeing Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield both nom'd this year, it warms my heart even if they're not together :'( — Raja Zakiyy (@RajaZakiyy) January 24, 2017

What if Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone win the #Oscars? Will they get back together? S A N A — MissNhes 🐼 (@MissNhes) January 24, 2017

Naomie Harris got her first nomination (Ian West PA Wire/PA Images) Huge congratulations to Naomie for getting the nod for best supporting actress in Moonlight, with this fan offering a pretty backhanded compliment.

Wasn't expecting a oscar nom for Naomie Harris, she was a pretty good crackhead though. — II (@MikePeezy_) January 24, 2017

People are so happy for Naomie.

WOW! Talk about come out swinging. CONGRATULATIONS @NaomieHarris on becoming an OSCAR NOMINATED actress. #Moonlight #OscarNoms — Gerald D. Thomas (@TheGDTProject) January 24, 2017

A huge congrats to @NaomieHarris on her Oscar nom! Loved you in 28 days, thought you were fantastic in Spectre, Moonlight was incredible! — Paul Howe (@HoweGraphics) January 24, 2017

I've adored Naomie Harris' work for years. So happy for her to be getting this recognition 👏👏👏👏👏 — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) January 24, 2017

Let’s hope they follow it up with plenty of wins.