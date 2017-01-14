Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Brie Larson will announce the Oscar nominations

Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 02:04 pm

Oscar winners Brie Larson and Jennifer Hudson will be among the stars announcing the Academy Award nominations this year.

They will be joined by prior nominees Ken Watanabe, director Jason Reitman and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, as well as Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs to reveal who is in the running for a gold statuette.

Jennifer Hudson (Ian West/PA)
The Academy will break with tradition this year and deliver the nominations via a live stream on its online and digital platforms and via a satellite feed to broadcasters, rather than with a pre-dawn press conference in Beverly Hills.

This marks a departure from the traditional gathering of studio publicists and entertainment journalists at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre at the Academy’s headquarters in Los Angeles, where audible cheers can be heard when a favourite film gets a mention.

Ken Watanabe (Ian West/PA)
The Academy has made attempts to modernise in recent years by expanding its membership to enhance its diversity and by allowing online voting.

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced at 1.18pm GMT on January 24.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the star-studded ceremony at the Dolby Theatre on February 26.

