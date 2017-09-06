Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Brendan O’Carroll reveals how he will write Rory out of the show

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 10:23 am

After almost 20 years Rory Cowan took his final bow as Mrs Brown's famous hairdressing in July of this year.

Cowan handed in his notice mid June but O’Carroll ask him to stay until the run of the London stage gigs.

Since then, the Finglas man has been racking his brains trying to come up with a way to write actor out of the show, as part of the upcoming Christmas special.

Today a source revealed to the Irish Sun that a plastic surgery storyline will be the answer - because of course it is.

“He was really keen to keep the same camp character but played by a new actor,” they said.

“A plastic surgery storyline where Rory ends up with a new face was the perfect answer.”

As Cowan has chosen not to take part of the special, viewers will see the hairdresser already covered in bandages post surgery before his new ‘face’ is revealed.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Bill Bailey announces two Irish gigs

Lizzy Caplan marries Tom Riley in Italy

Liam Gallagher attacks Calvin Harris as he brands DJs ‘the new accountants’

Ryan Thomas says Bear Grylls island experience was ‘incredible’ and ‘horrendous’


Lifestyle

How to pack the perfect punch for back to school lunch

Book shows how overseas reporters highlighted the Irish Revolution as it happened

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 