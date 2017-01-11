Brandon Block QUITS Celebrity Big Brother

Brandon Block has left the Celebrity Big Brother house.

He is the second housemate to leave the reality programme in just two days, following American artist and songwriter Ray J Norwood out.

Brandon, 49, said he was not “feeling myself”, but he did not reveal any further details about his decision to walk away from the series.

Brandon Block (Ian West/PA) He said: “I was incredibly honoured to have the experience, it was wonderful, but I wasn’t feeling myself. May the best man or woman win.”

A spokesman for the show said more information on his exit will be revealed on companion show Bit On The Side after the main programme is broadcast on Wednesday night.

Brandon made a name for himself as a DJ in the 1990s, and also became well known for his rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle.

Breaking news: Brandon Block has left the Celebrity Big Brother House. Tune into #CBBBOTS tonight at 10pm on @channel5_tv for more info #CBB pic.twitter.com/FDoeKjBput — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 11, 2017

Before entering the house, Brandon had said he was looking forward “to getting away from technology for a while and having a laugh with new people”.

Ray J, 35, left the house on Tuesday after he blacked out over pain caused by a cracked tooth. He has since threatened Celebrity Big Brother with legal action after he said he was prevented from re-entering the house following treatment.

The first live eviction for the series will take place on Friday.