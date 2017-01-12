Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Brandon and James' farewell CBB chat melts viewers' hearts

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 09:45 pm

Brandon Block has become the second housemate to quit the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The DJ told the others that he had decided to leave, saying he hadn’t been happy for a while.

Brandon has said goodbye (Channel Five)
It’s always sad to see a celeb turn their back on the house.

There was a touching moment between him and James Cosmo as the pair had become close friends on the programme and James was sad to see his mate go.

However, Jedward were a bit over keen in trying to convince Brandon to stay.

He may have felt sad about his time in the house, but he left a good impression.

Well, maybe not on everyone…

Let’s see who gets evicted tomorrow.

