Brandon and James' farewell CBB chat melts viewers' hearts

Brandon Block has become the second housemate to quit the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The DJ told the others that he had decided to leave, saying he hadn’t been happy for a while.

Brandon has said goodbye (Channel Five) It’s always sad to see a celeb turn their back on the house.

There was a touching moment between him and James Cosmo as the pair had become close friends on the programme and James was sad to see his mate go.

Aww how lovely is it to see Brandon and James C showing some raw emotion #CBBBrandon #CBBJamesC — Sarah-Louise_Mcgrory (@SarahLouiseMcgr) January 12, 2017

Brandon and James C just melted my heart ❤️😭 @bbuk #cbb — Josh (@Joshie_Boyy) January 12, 2017

However, Jedward were a bit over keen in trying to convince Brandon to stay.

Can Jedward accept Brandon's decision? They were like two annoying kids. But that's to expect from them. #CBB — Ross O'Brien (@RossO_Brien) January 12, 2017

Brandon Block getting life advice from Jedward! #CBB — Marco Giannini (@marcogiannini78) January 12, 2017

He may have felt sad about his time in the house, but he left a good impression.

Aww Brandon Block is a gentleman #cbb — Vicki Tarr☺ (@vtarr) January 12, 2017

Well, maybe not on everyone…

Didn't even know that geezer Brandon was in the house 😂 #cbb — Jordan (@jordansmith26) January 12, 2017

Let’s see who gets evicted tomorrow.