Bradley Walsh left giggling on The Chase

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 03:52 pm

Bradley Walsh couldn’t contain his laughter while reading out a rude question on The Chase.

The presenter and singer asked celebrity contestant Fern Britton the question on a weekend edition of the ITV show.

“‘Cock shot’ and ‘beaver’ are terms in what game?,” Bradley asked on Sunday night’s The Chase: Celebrity Special.

Fern Britton (Yui Mok/PA)
After Bradley hesitated, Fern, also laughing, tried to encourage the host, telling him: “You can do it.”

Bradley said of the audience: “I can, if that lot would shut up and give me half a chance.”

Fern, according to reports, selected “Backgammon” as her answer.

It’s not the first time poor Bradley has collapsed in giggles on the show.

