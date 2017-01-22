Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Boy George praises Melania Trump for inauguration day - but not Donald

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 11:38 am

Boy George expressed his concern that the LGBT community did not get a mention in US president Donald Trump’s inauguration speech.

The former Culture Club singer aired his political views during Paris Fashion Week, where he also defended new first lady Melania Trump after criticism surrounding her modelling career.

Speaking at the Dior Homme show, he said: “You know what, as somebody who has a past, I think it’s really wrong and mean-spirited of women to be so abusive,” and added that Melania “looked amazing” throughout the inauguration events.

On the new era of the US presidency in general, he said people should “remain positive”, but joked that Trump failed to speak about the LGBT community – “or me” – in his inauguration speech.

He was joined at the show by Paris Jackson, daughter of pop star Michael Jackson.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz World, Boy George, Dior, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Paris Fashion Week,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Chloe Ferry evicted from Celebrity Big Brother house

Ben Fogle surprised a lot of people on Lip Sync Battle with a Miley Cyrus rendition

Pop duo Jedward up for CBB eviction

The xx top the album charts with I See You


Lifestyle

Greece's Corfu island is postcard perfect

The no make-up trend is beginning to catch on

It is impossible for women to be sexist towards men

The Irish designers bringing couture back to Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 