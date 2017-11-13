Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Boris Johnson’s dad Stanley has landed in Australia for I’m A Celebrity

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 10:08 am

Boris Johnson’s father Stanley has landed in Australia for I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The former Conservative MEP, said that he was “excited” to be joining the ITV show, the Daily Mirror reported.

Following his arrival, the 77-year-old became joint favourite with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas to be crowned King of the Jungle.

Stanley Johnson arriving in Australia (James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock)
But his arrival at Brisbane Airport comes as his son, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, is under pressure over his handling of the Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe case in Iran and has faced calls to resign.

Others taking part in this year’s show, once again fronted by Ant and Dec, include Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine and boxer Amir Khan.

Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine (Matt Crossick/PA)
The Saturdays singer Vanessa White, Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo, former footballer Dennis Wise and YouTube vlogger Jack Maynard have also landed in Australia.

The show returns on Sunday, with co-host Ant telling The Sun that he is “feeling great” after a stint in rehab.

Last year’s series was won by Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt.


KEYWORDS

EntertainmentTVUKShowbizCelebrityUKI'm A Celebrity

More in this Section

Eamonn Holmes excited to get ‘my wife and our life back’ after Ruth Langsford exits Strictly

Shirley Ballas: There was bullying going on in the industry

Michael Bublé announces Croke Park show in 2018

Ant McPartlin is ‘feeling great’ as he arrives in Australia for I’m A Celeb


Lifestyle

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

The Islands of Ireland: Scattery Island off Kilrush Co Clare

Students learning life lessons instead of chasing points

Autumn provides a treasure for your soil

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »