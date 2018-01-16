Latest: Death of Dolores O'Riordan 'not suspicious' say police

Update 11.15am: Police in London are not treating the death of Dolores O'Riordan as suspicious.

The Metropolitan police completed their preliminary investigation and the case will now be sent to the local coroner.

The 46-year-old singer from Kilmallock in Limerick was found dead at a hotel in London yesterday morning.

Tributes have also poured in from the world of music for the mother-of-three, while a number of fans braved the adverse weather conditions to sign a book of condolences opened at Limerick City and County Council.

One of the first to sign the book was the principal of the singer’s old school, Laurel Hill Colaiste in Limerick.

Aedin Ni Bhriain said the school is very proud of everything O’Riordan achieved.

She said she never forgot her roots and even asked the school choir to sing at her wedding.

“We wanted to express our sympathy to her family because it is such a loss for them and also to show our deep love for everything she did and out admiration for everything she achieved,” she told the Press Association.

“We are very proud of her as a past pupil and also because she was a Limerick woman who never forgot she was a Limerick woman. She kept the links with Limerick. We are so proud of everything she achieved.”

The school community of Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ would like to express its heartfelt sympathy to the family of Dolores O Riordan on their sad loss. Dolores was always proud of her Limerick roots and we are very proud of her as a past pupil. — Laurel Hill Coláiste (@LHCfcj) January 16, 2018

In a post on Twitter, the school added: “The school community of Laurel Hill Colaiste FCJ would like to express its heartfelt sympathy to the family of Dolores O Riordan on their sad loss.

“She was always proud of her Limerick roots and we are very proud of her as a past pupil.

“She was a lover of music during her years here in school, a love which continued throughout her life.

“She had many friends here and maintained her link with the school after graduating, inviting the school choir to sing at her wedding some years later."

Earlier 10.37am: Book of condolence opens for Dolores O’Riordan in native Limerick and online

Limerick City and County Council has opened a book of condolence for Dolores O’Riordan.

The Mayor, Stephen Keary, signed the book this morning.

It will remain open for one week.

The council has also opened an online book of condolences for mourners beyond Limerick.

It can be accessed by clicking here.

We have opened an online Book of Condolence for Dolores O'Riordan. You can sign it here: https://t.co/GjOZY6GlEG #DoloresORiordan #rip pic.twitter.com/GhSZnDYvlG — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) January 16, 2018

Cllr Stephen Keary has expressed his sympathies to the family of Dolores O’Riordan following the announcement her death yesterday.

"The news has come to a shock to me as well the millions of fans she had in Limerick and around the world," he said.

"She was an international success, but never forgot her Ballybricken, Co. Limerick roots.

"My thoughts are with her three children and her family who have lost a loving mother, daughter and sister, while the world has lost an amazing singer, songwriter and major talent.

"May she rest in peace."

