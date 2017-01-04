Bon Iver cancel UK shows and rest of European tour

American indie folk band Bon Iver have cancelled their forthcoming European tour for “personal reasons”.

The 17-stop tour included four gigs in the UK in February, and the band said there are no rescheduled dates “at this time”.

In a statement on Twitter, they said the decision was made “with great regret”.

It's with great regret that we must announce the cancellation of our forthcoming European tour and Justin's appearance on @prairie_home. . . pic.twitter.com/3nvEEA2i3r — Bon Iver (@boniver) January 4, 2017

They added: “For personal reasons, Bon Iver has cancelled its forthcoming European tour set to begin in Paris on January 22, 2017 and end in London on February 20, 2017, in addition to Justin Vernon’s scheduled appearance on a Prairie Home Companion on January 14, 2017.

“All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase and none of the missed tour dates will be rescheduled at this time.

“Our deepest apologies to all of our fans. We will be back.”

Gutted that @boniver tour has been cancelled but really hope everyone is well and it's all just temporary life stuff. — Inta Photography (@intaphotography) January 4, 2017

Bon Iver cancelled their European tour and to say I'm gutted is putting it mildly.. — Brandon (@brdnchry) January 4, 2017

The four UK stops included performances in Blackpool, Edinburgh and London.

On Tuesday the band were announced as performing at April’s Coachella festival in California.

Bon Iver trending on Twitter right now is half Coachella goers getting excited and half annoyed Europeans. Fingers crossed, Coachella goers! — Stuart Taylor (@stuartctaylor) January 4, 2017

The appearance at the festival is now the band’s next scheduled performance, according to their website.