Blondie to play British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park

American rock group Blondie are to play London’s Hyde Park this summer.

Led by pioneering frontwoman Debbie Harry, the band will support Phil Collins at this year’s British Summer Time festival on Friday June 30.

Last year it was revealed that the former Genesis star would headline BST in what will be his biggest solo show ever.

Blondie’s Debbie Harry (Yui Mok/PA) Also performing on June 30 will be Collins’s former Genesis bandmate Mike Rutherford with supergroup Mike + The Mechanics and indie-rock quartet Starsailor.

BST, which runs across several dates in June and July, will also be headlined by Canadian singer Justin Bieber on Sunday July 2 and Kings Of Leon who will be making their only UK festival appearance on July 6.

American groups The Killers and Green Day, as well as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, will also headline the festival over three dates in July.