Blondie announce collaborative album featuring work with Sia and Charlie XCX

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 11:19 am

The latest album by American rock group Blondie includes collaborations with Sia and Charlie XCX.

The band’s 11th studio album – Pollinator – will be released in May and also features music from Johnny Marr.

Electro pop star Charlie XCX wrote Gravity for the 11 track album while Australian songstress Sia penned the synth-led Best Day Ever.

Debbie Harry (Yui Mok/PA)
Lightspeed Champion’s Dev Hynes features on the collaborative record, with appearances also from The Gregory Brothers, Joan Jett and Laurie Anderson.

Of the co-writers, frontwoman Debbie Harry said: “Their material is part of us and we are part of them … It’s a celebration of recycling.”

Charlie XCX (Yui Mok/PA)
Pollinator was the final album to be made at renowned studio The Magic Shop – the same New York studio where David Bowie’s Blackstar was recorded.

Earlier this week it was revealed the group would support Phil Collins at British Summer Time in Hyde Park on June 30.

The album is out May 5 with lead single Fun available to stream now.

