Blake Lively open to Gossip Girl reunion

Blake Lively has said she is open to a Gossip Girl reunion.

The actress, who played socialite Serena van der Woodsen in the series from 2007 to 2012, said she would be happy to revisit the character that propelled her to fame.

Blake Lively (Lionel Hahn/PA)

She told Vanity Fair: “Of course. I’m open to anything that’s good, that’s interesting, and that sort of feels necessary… I imagine we all would (consider it).

“I can’t speak for everyone else, but we all owe so much to this show, and I think that it would be silly not to acknowledge that.”

Leighton Meester, who played her best friend Blair Waldorf, said she would also consider going back to the part.

She said: “Yeah, I don’t really hear (talk of) that . . . I guess I hear that in fits and starts here and there, but it’s hard to say.

“If everyone was into it and if the timing was right, you know?

“I don’t want to say, ‘No, never…’”

It was while the show was filming in Los Angeles that Lively began dating Leonardo DiCaprio and executive producer Joshua Safran said she adopted an unusual means of communication with the Oscar-winning actor.

Leonardo DiCaprio (Jane Barlow/PA)

He told the magazine: “We learned a lot from Blake,. When I think about shooting the LA episodes, Blake was dating (DiCaprio) at the time, and she had this thing where she had a doll that she took photos of that she sent to Leo.

“Blake was way ahead of the curve. It was pre-Instagram. She was documenting her life in photographs in a way that people were not yet doing.”

However, the actress she felt she was living in a pop culture phenomenon at the time.

Blake Lively (PA)

She said: “It didn’t really feel like acting as much… It felt like we were in the centre of a marketing machine, a cultural pop phenomenon.

“We were creating three episodes at once sometimes, we were given our lines at the very last minute, we didn’t know where our characters were going; there was no planning or arc… It almost felt like a sketch show.

“We were basically sort of reading off of cue cards. There were people taking pictures the whole time and paparazzi jumping in front of the cameras—it felt like we were part of a cultural experiment.

“There was something neat about that.”