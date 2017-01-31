Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Binky Felstead got her mum to tell JP she was pregnant

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 04:53 pm

Reality TV star Binky Felstead has revealed that she had to get her mum to tell Josh “JP” Patterson that she was pregnant.

The Made In Chelsea former couple have been in an on-off romance, but recently announced that they were expecting a child together.

Binky is expecting a summer baby (Ian West/PA)
Now, in a clip from panel show Virtually Famous shared by MailOnline, Binky can be seen telling the other guests that she got her mum to break the news of her pregnancy to JP.

She says: “I was with my mum when I took the test and JP and I weren’t talking at the time.

“My mum called him and said: ‘She’s taken a test and said you’d better come round’.

“To be fair to him, he did come straight round and we hugged for a long time.”

The pair are expecting their new arrival in the summer and have shared that the baby is a girl.

