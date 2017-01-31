Billie Piper rules herself out of replacing Peter Capaldi and spills the beans on who she wants to be the new Time Lord

Former Doctor Who star Billie Piper has ruled herself out of replacing Peter Capaldi when the Time Lord regenerates at the end of the upcoming series but has backed calls for the new Doctor to be female.

Peter has announced that he will leave the Tardis in the Christmas special later this year, saying his time as the 12th Doctor has been “cosmic”.

Billie, 34, played companion Rose Tyler opposite Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant’s Doctors. She reprised the role for later specials and is one of the female stars fans have said they would like to see in the title role.

David Tennant and Billie Piper (BBC/PA) However, she told the Press Association: “I wouldn’t like that responsibility, it’s just too enormous, it’s so much work.”

Billie said she would like to see another woman in the role instead, adding: “They have been talking about that since I started. Maybe it’s one of those things they like to talk about that never comes to fruition, annoyingly.

“I think that would be a welcome turn. They have had a few different age groups and I think that would be the wise way to go. Whether they do actually go that way…

Who will be moving in to the Tardis? (BBC) “Although I quite like the traditional format but I don’t know how they would move forward with something fresh. I think it would be a wise opportunity.”

Billie said the role called for “someone really sassy” and added Captain America star Hayley Atwell, also a popular choice among fans on Twitter, would be a good option.

She said: “She would be amazing and she’s a friend of mine so will call her and see what she’s saying.”

Billie added she was sad to see Peter go but said: “It is a hard job and he’s been there for four years and it does somehow keep it alive.”

Hayley Atwell at last year’s Baftas (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Archive/PA Images) Peter, 58, will return for the tenth series of the relaunched show, with 12 episodes starting in April, followed by the Christmas special.

His final series will also end with the departure of writer and executive producer Steven Moffat.

Peter told BBC Radio 2: “One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best.

“From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead.

“I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s been cosmic.”