Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Billie Lourd makes a rare Instagram tribute to mum, Carrie Fisher

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 08:49 am

Billie Lourd has said she “learned from the best” as she paid a rare public tribute to her mother, the late Carrie Fisher.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared a photograph of herself as a toddler sitting with Fisher in the back of a car.

Quoting the Princess Leia star in the caption, she wrote: “If my life weren’t funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable.”

The Scream Queens star added: “Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart.”

Billie, 24, daughter of Fisher and Bryan Lourd, has largely held back from speaking publicly about the death of her mother last month.

Her post follows just one other on her account since the death of Fisher and her grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

Alongside a family photo of the three together, she wrote: “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist.

“There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby.

“Your love and support means the world to me.”

Fisher, 60, died on December 27 after suffering a heart attack on board a flight four days before.

Singin’ In The Rain star Reynolds died a day later at the age of 84.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz World, Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Instagram, Princess Leia, Scream Queens, Star Wars,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Michelle Obama fans filmed heartfelt goodbyes only to be surprised by her moments later

Irish band Picture This cover Ed Sheeran in while sitting in a traffic jam

Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain is planning wedding no 2 - and this time she is calling the shots

Reese Witherspoon lets slip she had to QUIT a movie over her bad Scottish accent


Lifestyle

Meet the group reviving the fine art of conversation

Zero Waste movement aims to reduce household waste

A question of taste - Jen Coppinger

No Disco for a new generation

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 