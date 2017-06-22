Big Brother welcomes two new housemates after Blind Date-style interview

Two new housemates have been chosen for the Big Brother house after a Blind Date-style interview.
Irish singer Savannah O’Reilly and “funemployed” Isabelle Warburton were selected by members of the Channel 5 house on Wednesday evening.
They lined up behind a screen with construction worker Sam Chaloner and were faced with probing questions, such as what sort of cocktail they would compare themselves to and why.
Isabelle is also officially a new housemate! 🎉#BBUK pic.twitter.com/59ztfo5XRK— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) June 21, 2017
The women – who compared themselves to a Woo Woo and a Bellini – impressed their judges, while unfortunate Chaloner failed to make the cut, despite giving the panel an erotic dance demo.
Stepping into the house for the first time, 21-year-old Warburton said she was keen to have “the best summer ever” while between jobs.
Your first new housemate is… Savannah! 🤩 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/WUVghbvmtD— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) June 21, 2017
While she is a newcomer to the house it was not a first-time meeting with all the housemates, as she admitted that she had met Kieran Lee during a trip to Ibiza.
Dublin-based O’Reilly, 26, said that she counts singers Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande among her close friends – who she spends time with in Los Angeles – and described herself as “competitive”.
Within minutes viewers had already picked their favourite of the new arrivals, with O’Reilly apparently making the best first impression.
Love her ♥️— Dexter_koh (@dexter_koh) June 21, 2017
Now her voice is epic— Joe Hawksworth (@JoeHawksworth62) June 21, 2017
Either Savannah or Isabella will win it .— Ben Sharp (@sharpbe01) June 21, 2017
Meanwhile, Big Brother fans seemed less impressed at first glance by Warburton…
delete— ️ (@imperialpop_) June 21, 2017
Can she be up for eviction this week pretty please— Team Hannah!! (@TeamHannahbbuk) June 21, 2017
no no no— Tracey Elliott (@tracey791969) June 21, 2017
With new challenges ahead of them, the duo still have time to turn opinions around.