Big Brother welcomes two new housemates after Blind Date-style interview

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 07:11 am

Two new housemates have been chosen for the Big Brother house after a Blind Date-style interview.

Irish singer Savannah O’Reilly and “funemployed” Isabelle Warburton were selected by members of the Channel 5 house on Wednesday evening.

They lined up behind a screen with construction worker Sam Chaloner and were faced with probing questions, such as what sort of cocktail they would compare themselves to and why.

The women – who compared themselves to a Woo Woo and a Bellini – impressed their judges, while unfortunate Chaloner failed to make the cut, despite giving the panel an erotic dance demo.

Stepping into the house for the first time, 21-year-old Warburton said she was keen to have “the best summer ever” while between jobs.

While she is a newcomer to the house it was not a first-time meeting with all the housemates, as she admitted that she had met Kieran Lee during a trip to Ibiza.

Dublin-based O’Reilly, 26, said that she counts singers Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande among her close friends – who she spends time with in Los Angeles – and described herself as “competitive”.

Within minutes viewers had already picked their favourite of the new arrivals, with O’Reilly apparently making the best first impression.

Meanwhile, Big Brother fans seemed less impressed at first glance by Warburton…

With new challenges ahead of them, the duo still have time to turn opinions around.

