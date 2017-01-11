Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Big Brother producers are looking for you

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 10:30 am

Big Brother producers will be landing in Dublin this weekend on the look out for brand new Irish talent to appear on the next series of the show.

But there’s a twist, this time they are looking for a family duo - the next Jedward, if you will.

People can apply with anyone they consider to be family - parents, partners, grandparents, siblings, aunties and uncles or cousins.

The first round of casting will begin this Friday in, Dicey's from 9:00pm - 11:00pm, Everleigh Garden from 11:00pm - 11:45pm and DTwo Bar/Club from 11:45 pm - close.

On Saturday they'll be visiting, Pygmalion from 8:30- 9:45, The George between 10:00pm - 11:15pm , Lillies Bordello from 11:30-01:00 am and Club Nassau from 01:00 - close.

Don’t worry if you can’t make it to any of the noted venues, they will also be popping in and out of Coppers on Saturday night so get your best socks on.

You can also apply on BigBrotherAuditions.com, closing date for applications is February 5.

