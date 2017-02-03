Bianca is looking forward to 'first date' with Jamie after leaving the CBB house

Bianca Gascoigne has confirmed that her cuddly moments with fellow CBB housemate Jamie O’Hara were more than just a showmance as she revealed that the pair were already planning to go on a date.

She said that she just wanted to “enjoy life” after being named the first evictee of the series final on Friday.

Before Jamie himself was booted out of the Channel 5 house, the pair’s growing closeness escaped nobody’s attention, leaving Bianca’s pre-CBB partner in an awkward position.

Careful not to confirm her former boyfriend’s name, she told presenter Emma Willis: “There was somebody, there isn’t now.”

She said that “falling for” Jamie made it clear to her that “things weren’t right” with her partner, adding that she was aware that he had “gone to the press” as her fling with the former footballer was televised.

“I feel terrible,” she admitted, but on her relationship with Jamie, she said: “I want to see how it goes.

“Where we were, you are put under a microscope. I want to enjoy life. Hopefully we’re going on our first date, but I don’t know where yet.”

But there was just one thing that really concerned viewers – how did Bianca know that her ex had been speaking to the press, just minutes after leaving the house?

#CBB how #CBBBianca knew about her ex doing press interviews ? — jocelyne (@Joce2223) February 3, 2017

Weird how bianca new bout the pap shots and stories getting sold.... #cbb — Ricci Guarnaccio (@RicciGuarnaccio) February 3, 2017

Don’t know about you – but an ad break seems like sufficient time to check someone’s phone for updates!