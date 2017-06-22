Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

BGT’s Missing People Choir join inspirational Christmas album

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 04:52 pm

Britain’s Got Talent 2017 finalists, the Missing People Choir, are lending their voices to a Christmas charity album aiming to inspire hope during difficult times.

They will collaborate on Stand Together with nine other choirs, together named Choirs With Purpose, which each have a special message to deliver through music.

It will be officially released on December 15.

The Christmas album will feature 10 charity choirs.
The Christmas album will feature 10 charity choirs (James Hawkins Music/PA)

Made up of family and friends who have had loved ones go missing, the Missing People Choir brought tears to the eyes of viewers across the nation when they performed their song I Miss You during the ITV contest’s auditions round.

Also featuring on the record, by James Hawkins Music, are the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir – whose A Bridge Over You made Christmas number one in 2015 – and the newly formed UK Hospices Choir.

Producer Hawkins said: “Despite the negative news that we seem to wake up to every morning, groups of people continue to come together every night of the week in living rooms, church halls, community centres, churches and school gymnasiums across the land to forge powerful communities of solidarity through music.

Missing People Choir audition for BGT.
Missing People Choir audition for BGT (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/PA)

“Our aim is to encapsulate the spirit of these choirs and produce some cracking songs while we are at it.”

Each choir will contribute one powerful track to the album, and all singers will come together for one special single.

Ahead of the record’s release, Choirs With Purpose have launched a Pledge Music crowdfunding campaign allowing people to pre-order it online.

All profits will be divided equally between the choirs’ charities.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Entertainment, Music, UK, Showbiz, MissingPeople, UK, BGT, Britain's Got Talent, Choirs With Purpose, Christmas album, Christmas number one, Missing People Choir, story, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter pens open letter to him on Facebook

Jamie Foxx leads praise for ‘amazing’ Baby Driver director Edgar Wright

Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe welcomes baby boy

Dozens of Glasto-goers are treated by paramedics due to hot weather


Lifestyle

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

Seeing is believing for Star Wars: Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow

Rocket Man blasts off to another galaxy at Marquee

Elizabeth Moss is on top of her game with 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Top Of The Lake'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 