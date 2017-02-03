Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement has set a Guinness World Record

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 06:22 pm

Beyoncé stopped the world in its tracks when she announced that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

Her news shattered social media and the leading image posted to her Instagram account won the Guinness World Record for the most-liked image on the platform of all time.

Move over Selena.

Twitter was hit with over half a million tweets in 45 minutes.

Did she just break the internet? We think she did.

⚰️ @basicbitchfoundation

A photo posted by Jessica Anteby (@beigecardigan) on

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS beyonce, pregnant, twins, showbiz, celebrity,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ronan Keating 'bursting' with excitement as he and wife Storm expect child

Corin Hardy to direct The Conjuring spinoff

Fatherhood has changed the way Russell Brand looks at gender

Dakota Blue Richards: 'It will break my heart' to see another actress play Lyra


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Heading in right direction: I Wish encouraging more girls to opt for careers in STEM

Watch: 5 minute make-up routine tips for busy mums on the go

Lust, sex and the middle-aged woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 