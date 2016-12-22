Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Beyonce's Lemonade voted best album of the year

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 01:11 pm

Beyonce’s Lemonade has been named by critics as the album of the year.

The list, compiled by the BBC from 25 separately published polls, showed critics gave it a higher score than the late David Bowie’s last album Blackstar, Kanye West’s Life Of Pablo and Rihanna’s Anti.

Receiving mixed reviews when it was released in April, Lemonade saw Beyonce comment on themes of black empowerment and female identity.

Beyonce strongly backed Hilary Clinton for US president this year (Andrew Harnik/AP/PA)
Rolling Stone magazine described the work as: “Larger than life yet still heartbreakingly intimate… because it doubles as her portrait of a nation in flames.”

The poll of polls list – which includes results from Cosmopolitan, Digital Spy, Billboard and Q Magazine – also features Beyonce’s sister Solange, whose A Seat At The Table is fifth.

As well as Bowie, it showed posthumous recognition for Leonard Cohen’s You Want It Darker in eighth position, while Radiohead’s first album in five years, A Moon Shaped Pool, came in at number 11.

Blackstar was released just days before Bowie’s death (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The full top 20:

Beyonce, Lemonade – 376 points

David Bowie, Blackstar – 341

Frank Ocean, Blonde – 309

Chance The Rapper, Colouring Book – 278

Solange, A Seat At The Table – 256

Kanye West, Life Of Pablo – 204

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here – 192

Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool – 191

Angel Olsen, My Woman – 188

Mitski, Puberty 2 – 169

Leonard Cohen, You Want It Darker – 163

Rihanna, Anti – 144

Anderson Paak, Malibu – 116

Bon Iver, 22, A Million – 101

The 1975, I Like It When You Sleep… – 94

Anohni, Hopelessness – 92

Car Seat Headrest, Teens Of Denial – 84

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Skeleton Tree – 83

Christine & The Queens, Chaleur Humaine – 81

Kaytranada, 99/9% – 72

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz World, Albums, BBC, Beyonce, Blackstar, David Bowie, Kanye West, Lemonade, Leonard Cohen, Radiohead, Rihanna, Solange,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ben Affleck expects some of his movies will bomb

Argentina court indicts Justin Bieber over attack on photographer

Louis Tomlinson thanks fans for backing his solo work

Sir Terry Wogan helped me enjoy 'crazy amount of success', says Katie Melua


Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 