Beyonce leads the way with five NME award nominations

Beyonce has been nominated for five NME awards for her visual album Lemonade, released last April.

Queen Bey rules supreme over the music awards shortlist, which also sees The 1975, Skepta, Bastille and Christine And The Queens handed four nods each.

Beyonce is up for best album, music moment of the year, best international female, hero of the year and best video for Formation.

Beyonce (PA) She will battle with Kanye’s Life Of Pablo, Skepta’s Konnichiwa, Radiohead’s A Moon Shaped Pool, Bastille’s Wild World and I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It by The 1975 for best album.

The late David Bowie is up for hero of the year alongside Adele, Gary Lineker, Beyonce and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Meanwhile the NME’s villain of the year prize will go to either David Cameron, Nigel Farage, Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, Katie Hopkins or controversial US investor Martin Shkreli.

David Bowie (Yui Mok/PA) NME’s editor-in-chief Mike Williams said: “Every year we’re bowled over by the enthusiasm of the NME readers, voting in their thousands for their favourite bands, artists, tracks, albums and more.

“Covering every genre under the sun, this year’s shortlists reflect what an incredible 12 months of music we’ve had, both from returning superstars and brand new artists.”

The VO5 NME Awards 2017, which are voted for by fans, will take place at the O2 Academy in Brixton, south London, on February 15.