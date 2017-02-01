Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Beyonce has announced she is pregnant with twins

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 07:03 pm

Global superstar Beyonce has revealed she is pregnant with twins.

The Single Ladies singer broke the news to her 92.3 million followers on her Instagram page.

Alongside a picture showing her growing baby bump, she wrote: “We would like to share our love and happiness.

“We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

She signed her message from ‘The Carters’.

Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z, are already parents to daughter, Blue Ivy, five.

The singer, 35, shared a photograph of herself in underwear and a veil, holding her bare stomach while against a floral backdrop.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz World, Beyonce, Beyoncé Knowles, Jay-Z,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

10 stages of emotion you will go through trying to secure those Ed Sheeran tickets

JK Rowling is OWNING the trolls burning her books

Here's what you can expect from Lady Gaga's Superbowl half-time show

Serial team set to unveil new podcast


Lifestyle

Theatre review: Autumn Royal, Everyman, Cork 3/5

Vintage male: This is how every man over 50 should aim to look

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 