Bella Thorne denies cheating on Tyler Posey with Charlie Puth

Things seem to be very complicated for Bella Thorne, Charlie Puth and Tyler Posey.

It all started when singer Charlie took to Twitter with a series of mysterious messages, just days after he spent time with Bella at the Jingle Ball in Florida.

(Amy Harris/AP) He appeared to announce he is no longer interested in romance with the star after seemingly getting upset after fans questioned whether she was still seeing her ex Tyler.

I'm sorry....You know who you are. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

I messed a lot of things up, I get it if we can't be friends....you know who you are. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

But if you could just come to your senses...you know who you are. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

Later he added:

I can't believe what I'm reading. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me. https://t.co/Q0Pw1KkBbs — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

I want nothing but peace for all, I'm just removing myself from this. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

A few hours earlier Bella had tweeted a snap of her holding two polaroid pictures, including one that showed her embracing her old beau Tyler.

Taking a trip down memory lane ✨💙 pic.twitter.com/tx2W6n6D4a — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 22, 2016

Later she responded to the drama saying she was not dating either of them.

Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago. — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 22, 2016

Scream Queens star Keke Palmer came to Bella’s defence, telling her to ignore the drama.

Why couldn't you have just texted @bellathorne in private if you were confused? The interview is dated. So sorry Bella, ignore 😘 https://t.co/XWPD8sY7hT — 👑 K e k e 👑 (@KekePalmer) December 22, 2016

Just a few months ago Bella shared this steamy pic of her in a pool with Tyler.

Pool vibes with my baby #myman #mcm #mancrusheveryday A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 10, 2016 at 5:58pm PDT

She also shared this snap of them kissing on Halloween.

My moon and my star ✨⚡️🌜#mine #halloween A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 30, 2016 at 1:06pm PDT

We hope those crazy kids can figure this out.