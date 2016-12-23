Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Bella Thorne denies cheating on Tyler Posey with Charlie Puth

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 09:54 am

Things seem to be very complicated for Bella Thorne, Charlie Puth and Tyler Posey.

It all started when singer Charlie took to Twitter with a series of mysterious messages, just days after he spent time with Bella at the Jingle Ball in Florida.

(Amy Harris/AP)
He appeared to announce he is no longer interested in romance with the star after seemingly getting upset after fans questioned whether she was still seeing her ex Tyler.

Later he added:

A few hours earlier Bella had tweeted a snap of her holding two polaroid pictures, including one that showed her embracing her old beau Tyler.

Later she responded to the drama saying she was not dating either of them.

Scream Queens star Keke Palmer came to Bella’s defence, telling her to ignore the drama.

Just a few months ago Bella shared this steamy pic of her in a pool with Tyler.

Pool vibes with my baby #myman #mcm #mancrusheveryday

A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

She also shared this snap of them kissing on Halloween.

My moon and my star ✨⚡️🌜#mine #halloween

A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

We hope those crazy kids can figure this out.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Bella Thorne, Charlie Puth, Tyler Posey,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

It didn't fit me: Kate Moss reveals David Bowie outfit was too tight

Madonna, Kanye West and Victoria Beckham lead tributes to Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani

Celebrity deaths - the famous faces we lost in 2016

Chrissy Teigen makes the perfect response to Trump's tweet about celebrities


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Here's what you should binge watch this Christmas

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 