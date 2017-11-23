Bell X1 celebrate 20 years with Greatest Hits show Live at the Marquee Cork

Bell X1, one of Ireland’s most treasured bands, are celebrating 20 years in 2018.

20 years! We know, we feel old too.

Having sold five-nights in Dublin’s Vicar Street in record time, the band have now confirmed they are bringing the party to the Marquee in Cork for a special Greatest Hits set.

That's two decades of incredible songs.

The band released their highly acclaimed 7th studio album Arms last year and have spent time since touring in America and Australia followed up with a full European tour opening for Tori Amos this Autumn.

Tickets priced €35 go on sale Thursday November 30 at 9am from all usual Ticketmaster outlets.