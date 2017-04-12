Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Before you head to the Ed Sheeran gig, have a read of this

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 04:29 pm

The first of Ed Sheeran’s sold-out 3Arena gigs kicks off tonight and here’s everything you need know.

TICKETS:

Firstly, please double check your ticket to make sure you booked the correct night.

Both nights are sold out therefore the 3Arena will not be able to accommodate people who arrive on the wrong night.

Aiken Promotions are also urging fans to beware of fraudulent and invalid tickets.

“We are once again cautioning fans NOT to purchase tickets via ANY secondary sellers or ANY unofficial source,” Peter Aiken has said.

To make sure this doesn’t happen they’ve suggested the following:

1.Do not buy from Any secondary site.

2.Do not buy from Any third party.

3.Do not buy from Unofficial selling sites

4.Do not buy from Individual sellers

He the added: “Purchasing from these sites / secondary sellers can result in huge financial loss and disappointment for fans who could potentially arrive at the venue having been sold counterfeit tickets, only to be refused entry without recourse”.

TRAVEL:

Due on going works by Irish Water, Sherrif Street Upper is currently closed. As a result traffic will be extremely busy in the area.

According to the AA, “Heavy traffic is likely towards the venue from the North Quays and Sean Moore Rd. Delays are also likely into the city on St. John's Rd West, the Navan Rd and the Swords Rd”.

The 3Arena have recommend that concert-goers travelling use public transport to avoid large traffic delays.

They also shared this helpful map for those that have booked parking via Ticketmaster in the Point Village car park.


STAGE TIMES:

Ryan McMullan and Anne Marie will be supporting the singer for both shows and will play from 7-8pm.

Ed himself is due on stage at 8.15pm.

