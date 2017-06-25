Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Beauty vlogger, Nic Chapman reveals MS diagnosis in emotional video

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 02:30 pm

Nic Chapman, one half of Youtube beauty royalty Pixiwoo, has revealed that she is battling with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

In a video titled, My Secret Illness, the make-up artist began by saying that 2017 has been a really “crappy year” for her and her family as her stepfather passed away from cancer.

She then revealed that her biological father also passed away, which is something that her family - who all are extremely popular YouTubers - never openly talked about online as they didn’t have a relationship with him.

"My biological dad died from an illness called, MS. He never gave me anything in my whole life, apart from MS,” she said.

"I've wanted to tell everyone for so long, but I had to deal with it myself first”.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable, incurable disease that aims to attack the body's central nervous system and disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.

The cause of MS is still unknown – scientists believe the disease is triggered by as-yet-unidentified environmental factor in a person who is genetically predisposed to respond.

She explained that after the birth of her first child, Harry she was diagnosed with optic neuritis and although it quickly cleared, after the birth of her second child, Edie, she lost the sight in her right eye.

Her MS diagnosis was only apparent after a friend of hers recommend she go for a MRI scan.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Music fans will be ‘lost’ without Glastonbury in festival’s fallow year

Mariah Carey jets to Azerbaijan for Grand Prix

Transformers tops US box office but is biggest in China

The Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is finally here


Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 