Beauty vlogger, Nic Chapman reveals MS diagnosis in emotional video

Nic Chapman, one half of Youtube beauty royalty Pixiwoo, has revealed that she is battling with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

In a video titled, My Secret Illness, the make-up artist began by saying that 2017 has been a really “crappy year” for her and her family as her stepfather passed away from cancer.

Tonight's video was a really hard one to film and I cry a lot in it from pure relief. I'm so pleased I finally feel ready to tell you all. #mysecretillness link above 👆🏼 A post shared by Nicola Haste Chapman (@nixiepixi1) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

She then revealed that her biological father also passed away, which is something that her family - who all are extremely popular YouTubers - never openly talked about online as they didn’t have a relationship with him.

"My biological dad died from an illness called, MS. He never gave me anything in my whole life, apart from MS,” she said.

"I've wanted to tell everyone for so long, but I had to deal with it myself first”.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable, incurable disease that aims to attack the body's central nervous system and disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.

The cause of MS is still unknown – scientists believe the disease is triggered by as-yet-unidentified environmental factor in a person who is genetically predisposed to respond.

She explained that after the birth of her first child, Harry she was diagnosed with optic neuritis and although it quickly cleared, after the birth of her second child, Edie, she lost the sight in her right eye.

Her MS diagnosis was only apparent after a friend of hers recommend she go for a MRI scan.