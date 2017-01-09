Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Beautiful Brits rule the red carpet at the Golden Globes

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 03:13 am

As much as the Golden Globe Awards ceremony is about celebrating the on-screen talents of movie and television actors, plenty of the focus is on the dresses worn on the red carpet.

British stars Sienna Miller, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams impressed fashion critics with their dazzling array of ensembles.

Sienna Miller (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)
Sienna showed some skin in a daring white dress with a midriff-baring design by Michael Kors, while Game Of Thrones co-stars Sophie and Maisie opted for monochrome and bright yellow looks respectively.

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)
Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown wore a silver dress by British fashion designer Jenny Packham for her turn on the red carpet.

Millie Bobby Brown (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)
Rogue One’s leading star Felicity Jones opted for a ruffled pale pink dress with a full skirt by Gucci, although the garment divided opinion from fans on social media.

One commentator wrote on Twitter: “I’m undecided here on Felicity Jones. She looks fab and I love the look but the dress itself… It’s very Gucci, just not sure if I like it.”

British-American actress Lily Collins, the daughter of singer Phil Collins, won praise for her pale pink ballgown-inspired Zuhair Murad dress.

Lily Collins (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)
Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, Lily said she chose the dress as soon as she saw it.

She said: “I walked into the room and I bee-lined for this one. It was my first choice, I love this colour, it’s fun, it’s fresh.”

Claire Foy (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)
Thandie Newton (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)
Elsewhere, The Crown’s Claire Foy opted for a somewhat questionable sequin-covered gown, while Westworld star Thandie Newton kept it clean and fresh in an off-shoulder white column dress.

