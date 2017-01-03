BBC Radio 6 Music launches vote to find favourite Bowie album

David Bowie fans are being given the chance to pick their favourite of his albums, a year after he died at the age of 69.

BBC Radio 6 Music is launching a listener vote to mark both the first anniversary of the music star’s death and what would have been his 70th birthday.

David Bowie (Myung Jung Kim / PA) Bowie was born on January 8, 1947, and died on January 10 2016 after battling cancer.

The station’s presenters have compiled a shortlist of Bowie’s records which listeners can pick from, including Aladdin Sane, Heroes, Low and Bowie’s final album, Blackstar, which was released days before his death.

The chosen record will be played out in full by Gideon Coe in his show on Monday, January 9.

Blackstar (Dominic Lipinski/PA) The shortlist is rounded out by Diamond Dogs, Hunky Dory, Scary Monsters, Station To Station, Young Americans and Ziggy Stardust.

Paul Rodgers, Head of BBC Radio 6 Music, said: “What better way for BBC Radio 6 Music to celebrate the life and legacy of one of music’s most extraordinary artists than to reflect on some his best records.

“We’re really looking forward to finding out which Bowie album is the most popular amongst 6 Music listeners and then listening to it together in Gideon Coe’s show.”

Fans can vote by going to bbc.co.uk/6music. Voting is open from 7am on January 3 until 7pm on January 6.